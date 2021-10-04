writing
- MusicBow Wow Recalls Creating "Unleashed" With T.I.“He was giving me the answers that I wanted Jermaine to give me," Bow Wow claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Yachty Recalls Writing A Hit For City Girls On New Track "A Cold Sunday"According to Lil Yachty, he made seven figures off of the song.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJay-Z Gives Doja Cat Her Flowers, Details "God Did" Writing Process"The way she attacks that music it’s like, ‘Wow, this is a different Doja,’" Jay-Z says of Doja Cat's "Jeezu" verse.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPardison Fontaine & Cardi B Still Collaborate, He Recalls Giving Her "Be Careful"According to Pardi, Cardi knew right away that the song was the right fit for her.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicToo Short Praises Tupac's Lightning-Fast Writing Process: WatchAlmost twenty years after his passing, the West Coast legend's skill and talent remains the stuff of legend for peers and fans alike.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPooh Shiesty Reveals How Many Songs He Writes In Prison: "I Got 5-6 Albums"Would you want him to drop one? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Recalls Writing For Dr. Dre On "For All The Dogs" Track "Away From Home""My mama was my manager, my uncle was my agent / Dr. Dre’ll send a n***a home, that took patience," he rapped on the cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce's "CUFF IT" Was Written For Raphael Saadiq's Group, He ClaimsThe Tony! Toni! Toné! member shared that he wrote the song for his group, but realized it was too big for Queen Bey to pass up on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMeek Mill Says JAY-Z & Lil Wayne Inspired Him To Stopping Writing Lyrics DownMeek Mill says JAY-Z and Lil Wayne inspired him to stop writing down his lyrics.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne Says JAY-Z Inspired Him To Stop Writing His LyricsLil Wayne says that JAY-Z inspired him to stop writing his lyrics.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Says She Writes Her Own Raps Amid "Point Me 2" PraiseAre you feeling Bardi's latest verse?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Kim Wants More Credit For Writing For Other Rappers In XXL Cover Interview"I wrote on Diddy's album, check your credits!" the rap star expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Asked Uncle Murda To Write A Verse For HimThe Brooklyn rap veteran said that he and Big Sean had a hand in Ye's creative process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says He Used To Write Raps On A TypewriterSnoop Dogg says he used to write his rhymes on a typewriter.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 Detail Their Writing ProcessMount Westmore spoke about their writing process ahead of their new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Rubin Explains How Jay-Z & Eminem's Writing Processes DifferBy Erika Marie
- MusicDreezy Praises Kodak Black's Pen Game: "He's A Real Poet & He's Smart"She collaborated years ago with Kodak and 6LACK on a Donald Trump diss track of sorts titled "Spar."By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Reflects On How Writing Her Own Hooks "Cut Through More To The Listener"Nicki Minaj reflected on Twitter about songs she personally wrote herself.By Cole Blake
- MusicJadakiss Marvels At Lil Wayne's Verse Writing SpeedJadakiss takes a moment to honor Lil Wayne with some kind words, praising the rapper's writing speed. By Mitch Findlay