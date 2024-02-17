Bow Wow Recalls Creating "Unleashed" With T.I.

It's no secret that Bow Wow has taken quite a few pointers from Jermaine Dupri throughout his career, but according to the Ohio-born performer, he's not the only one who helped him along the way. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Bow Wow opened up about his relationship with T.I., revealing that the Atlanta icon also played a major role in his career.

During the interview, he explained that Dupri wasn't involved in his third album, 2003's Unleashed, at all. In fact, it was the first project he put out without Dupri's help, instead taking the advice of his A&R person Kawan “KP” Prather and tapping T.I. “This is before the King album, this is before A.T.L., this is young Tip... Me and Tip wrote that third album together with my man R.O.C.,” he recalled.

Bow Wow On His Relationship With T.I.

From there, he shared that he, T.I., and R.O.C. took turns writing verses for the project's lead single, “Let’s Get Down.” T.I. had far more to contribute, however, providing Bow Wow with invaluable lessons in writing rhymes. “Me and Tip really kicked it,” he said. “We had moments, especially in the studio: him giving me that freedom, him teaching me how to write — cadence, bars, song structure, just everything." Bow Wow claims that T.I. was able to provide him with the guidance he had been looking to Dupri for, which ultimately created an unbreakable bond.

“He was giving me the answers that I wanted Jermaine to give me," Bow Wow says. "He was definitely a hundred in the studio. Tip was, that’s my dog. Even to this day, that’s my big bro right there.” What do you think of Bow Wow revealing that T.I. played a major role in the creation of his album, Unleashed? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

