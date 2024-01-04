Bow Wow Unfazed By Backlash To Violent Remarks About His Son's Mother

The rapper didn't apologize for expressing wishes for Olivia Sky to get "run over by a Mack truck." Rather, he doubled down.

Bow Wow let one of his intrusive thoughts slip onto his Instagram Story on Wednesday (January 3), and things turned pretty ugly. Moreover, he expressed wishes for his baby mama Olivia Sky to get "ran over by a Mack truck," clarifying that it isn't his more well-known flame, Joie Chavis. Of course, many fans blasted the rapper for his aggression and for being so open about being so hateful towards the mother of his child. Regardless, it doesn't seem like this worry fazed him at all, because his response in the comments section of The Shade Room's post about this was pretty light. It references the Columbus, Ohio native's role of Byron in Tyler Perry's 2011 movie Madea's Big Happy Family.

That character's ex Sabrina, portrayed by none other than Teyana Taylor, uses their son's child support funds for her own desires. Bow Wow's comment of "BYRON IN REAL LIFE! [crying-laughing emoji]" seems to accuse Olivia Sky of similar behavior. Whether it's a warranted comparison is unknown, but this still ruffled the feathers of most people who came across his remarks. The two had Stone in July of 2020, and the 36-year-old initially questioned his paternity.

Bow Wow Responds To Baby Mama Drama: See Post He Commented On

Back in April of 2022, Olivia Sky complained that Bow Wow allegedly had her blocked on various communication platforms. As such, she's been unable to reach out to him when it comes to taking care of Stone or other personal endeavors. "It sucks because I got food poisoning so bad…" Sky stated on social media. "Can’t be in mommy mode and throwing up everywhere. Can’t even ask his daddy for help because I’m blocked. Never complain but I am today… then gonna pray on it and let it go."

Meanwhile, the multi-hyphenate entertainer is dealing with a lawsuit right now that roped Jermaine Dupri's family in. As such, maybe this is just a vent of pent-over energy that came out in a state of rage. For Olivia Sky and Stone Moss' sake, we hope that there is much more positive energy flowing through 2024. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Bow Wow.

