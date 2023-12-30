Bow Wow Fires Back After Jermaine Dupri's Father Accuses Him Of Avoiding Lawsuit

Jermaine Dupri's father Michael Mauldin filed a lawsuit against Bow Wow for allegedly infringing upon his Scream Tour trademark in September of this year. According to him, however, he hasn't been able to serve him the complaint. Last week, Mauldin filed a motion for an extension, which would allow him to serve Bow Wow despite it having been more than 90 days since he filed.

“The extension of time would aid in timely locating and serving defendant, who has been thus far unattainable since the initial filing of the complaint on September 21, 2023 due to the refusal of service by defendant’s counsel and the refusal of service at defendant’s address in Atlanta, Georgia,” the motion reads. “The extension of time would also prevent further delay in the case by avoiding a dismissal without prejudice and subsequent refiling of the Complaint."

Bow Wow Says "If It Wasn't For JD..."

Now, Bow Wow has come through with a response to Mauldin accusing him of intentionally avoiding the suit. Based on his recent Instagram comment, he's not too thrilled with the Black American Music Association Chairman. Moreover, he appears to suggest that if Mauldin weren't Jermaine Dupri's father, he might lash out more than he already has.

"Aye boyyy if it wasn't for jd..... [smiley face with horns emoji]," he wrote. While some social media users argue that Bow Wow referring to Mauldin, who's over 30 years his senior, as "boy" is disrespectful, others think he's justified. "Calling that man that could be your grandfather 'boy' is so disrespectful," one commenter claims. "Don't start nothing it won't be nothing... Keep defending yourself Shad," another writes. What do you think of Bow Wow's response to Jermaine Dupri's father, Michael Mauldin? Do you think the artist is out of line, or was his response warranted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

