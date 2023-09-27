Bow Wow Denies Romeo Feud: “I Have Mad Love”

Bow Wow says he doesn’t have any issues with Romeo Miller, despite their social media spat in 2021. Bow Wow put the idea of a feud between them to rest on Twitter while replying to a fan on Monday.

When the user wrote: “Trying to figure out why you and lil Romeo beefing but other than that, I’m making burgers,” Bow Wow replied: “I dont beef. I have mad love for rome. He know that.” The fan then clarified that they were kidding: “That’s good man!!! Obviously it was a joke!!! Be well!!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Bow Wow performs onstage at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The tension between Bow Wow and Romeo picked up back in 2021 during Romeo’s appearance on Fox Soul’s The Mix. During the episode, he discussed fans’ calls for the two to battle on Verzuz. “If Bow Wow do a godddamn battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. If Bow do a battle, I’m open for it,” he said. Bow Wow quickly responded on Twitter: “You sure you want this smoke? I see you calling me out. You sure this what you want to do?”

I dont beef. I have mad love for rome. He know that. https://t.co/80VrqpTQM8 — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 26, 2023

Things escalated from there, with Romeo writing on his Instagram Story: “Regarding this Verzuz talk, I’ve gave this man Bow @shadmoss his roses since we was kids and even reached out myself (multiple times) to celebrate him and our era together in a creative way. I could put my pride to the side if it means doing something positive and bringing back nostalgia for a dope ass generation.” He continued: “Now if you think this is smoke my brother, we could hit up @loganpaul and get on one of those boxing tickets. You know me in real life bro, we aren’t kids anymore; leave that for the fans. This ain’t about the competition for me, this is about showing the impact that 2 young black kids had on the entire industry. That’s the Win. To inspire the next! It’s NoLimit. You got my number, hit me.”

