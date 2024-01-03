Bow Wow Wishes Mother Of His Child Would Get "Ran Over By A Mack Truck"

Bow Wow is no stranger to beefing with the mothers of his kids, but today, the performer took his shade to a new level. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, he said that he wishes one of them would find herself in harm's way. It's unclear what prompted the heated post.

"I wish my baby mother got ran over by a Mack truck," he began his post, adding a laughing emoji. "Not Joie the bum b*tch y'all don't [know]." While Bow Wow didn't call her out by name, fans are well aware that he's referring to Instagram model Olivia Sky, who he fathered a son with back in 2020.

Read More: Bow Wow Fires Back After Jermaine Dupri's Father Accuses Him Of Avoiding Lawsuit

Bow Wow Pops Off On His IG Story

She's previously put the artist on blast for making co-parenting the child difficult, but social media users are taken aback by Bow Wow's comment. "Wishing harm to the mother of your child is wild. Idc how you feeling. That ain’t it!" one commenter says. "The one raising your child?" another wonders. This isn't the first time Bow Wow was rubbed the wrong way by one of his kids' mothers, however. Earlier this year, he weighed in on his ex Joie Chavis' fling with Diddy, claiming that "She knew better."

"There's a conduct and code men go by and everyone knows certain things are off limits," he continued on The Baller Alert Show. "Wives and baby mamas is just some sh*t that, you know, you steer clear from." According to him, he only partakes in that kind of "f*ckery sh*t" with those he doesn't care about. What do you think of Bow Wow taking aim at the mother of his child on his Instagram Story? Do you think he went too far, or were his comments warranted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jermaine Dupri's Father Accuses Bow Wow Of Refusing "Scream Tour" Lawsuit

[Via]