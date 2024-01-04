T.I. Receives Atlanta Award For Community Efforts & Philanthropy

T.I. just received the city of Atlanta's "highest honor" for his community-based, philanthropic, and humanitarian endeavors: the Phoenix Award. Moreover, he celebrated alongside Mayor Andre Dickens, former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senator Raphael Warnock, and Phillana Williams, who presented this to him onstage. This was on Friday (December 29), and followed the trap pioneer's second show at the Atlanta Symphony Hall to commemorate Trap Muzik's 20-year anniversary. In addition to his extracurricular work, this award also points to his indelible musical contributions and what he represents for the city and the culture. In a statement to HipHopDX, Tip expressed gratitude for this achievement and called to his roots and main motivators in his career.

"Humbly honored for us to have received this highest honor by Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta," T.I. expressed. "Dis is for Trap Muzik, 20 years later. Happy to have shared this illustrious moment wit my wife and the rest of my family, along wit da people in da City." While the Harris family is dealing with some legal trouble and sexual assault accusations at press time, it's heartening to see they were able to bask in this occasion and enjoy it.

T.I. Receives Atlanta's Phoenix Award: Watch

Furthermore, this accolade arrives just as T.I.'s kids are forming their own career paths and following in his magnanimous footsteps. For example, his daughter Heiress recently had her radio debut, which he was of course very proud of and ecstatic to shout out and praise. In fact, the father-daughter duo recently performed one of his hits, "Live Your Life," which was a nice full-circle moment to witness amid a creative surge. Hopefully there's more to come in that regard down the road, because it's always very interesting for us as fans to see these peeks into their dynamics through their art and expression.

Meanwhile, that bond isn't perfect, but neither is any family unit's, especially one so overtaken by media coverage and social media scrutiny. All we know for sure is that the 43-year-old should be lauded for his work, a journey that's far from over yet. We're sure that 2024 will hold more great things and hopefully some clarifying accountability when it comes to his and Tiny's accusations. For more news and the latest updates on T.I., check back in with HNHH.

