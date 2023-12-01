T.I.'s Sons Drop "Father Like Sons" Track

In the aftermath of a viral family altercation that captured headlines and social media feeds, T.I.'s sons, King and Domani Harris, are letting their voices be heard in a different way. The duo has teamed up for their first official collaboration. They dropped the joint single titled "Father Like Sons" on Thursday (November 29). This musical offering comes in the wake of the unexpected family drama that unfolded over the weekend and quickly became a trending topic. A few days ago, T.I. chose to address the recent family drama. Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a post that conveyed a strong message of familial loyalty. "Fck what dis internet talkin bout... Da Harris Family Tied Like a Knot. We all We Got...4LIFE," he declared. T.I. made it clear that, regardless of external chatter, the unity of the Harris family remains close.

Moreover, the track serves as a unique exploration of the siblings' relationship with their iconic father, T.I. In "Father Like Sons," King and Domani delve into the undeniable influence of their DNA. They drew parallels to the legendary rapper and emphasizing the familial connection that shapes their identities. "Can't deny my DNA," T.I. shared, providing insight into the essence of the track. The single serves as a testament to the generational impact of T.I.'s legacy. Highlighting the seamless blend of personal experiences and musical talent within the Harris family.

The release of "Father Like Sons" not only marks the first official collaboration between King and Domani but also showcases their unity in the face of public scrutiny. The Harris family, often in the public eye due to their high-profile status, has navigated challenges with a commitment to preserving their tight-knit bond. "Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr. & ain’t nothing gon change that," T.I. asserted in the post.

As the Harris family weathers the storm of public attention, the release of "Father Like Sons" emerges as a creative expression of solidarity and resilience. The track not only highlights the musical talents of King and Domani but also serves as a testament to their ability to capitalize off the media. In the world of hip-hop, where narratives often unfold on a global stage, the Harris family remains a united force, riding through challenges and celebrating their unique journey together.

Quotable Lyrics

This shit just run in the family

I ain’t capping, n-gga

Got that side of my pops

I ain’t acting n-gga

There’s a hating ass n-gga that want me dead

