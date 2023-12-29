T.I. & Daughter Heiress Harris Perform "Live Your Life" Together: Watch

It's no secret that T.I. is incredibly proud of his family, and never misses an opportunity to share the spotlight with his kids. His recent event in Atlanta was no exception, as he invited his daughter Heiress to share the stage with him in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Trap Muzik. In a sweet new clip, the seven-year-old is seen confidently strutting across the stage, performing Rihanna's portion of her father's 2008 hit, "Live Your Life."

"Heiress Harris everybody," T.I. announced before adorably ushering her offstage. Clearly, the crowd was feeling her performance, as she was met with tremendous applause. Social media users are loving it too, based on The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. Commenters are coming through with plenty of support for the up-and-coming icon. "She is literally a BORN STAR," one fan writes. "I wish great things for this baby," another user also adds.

Heiress Harris Joins T.I. Onstage

This is far from the only time T.I. highlighted his daughter's impressive list of accomplishments, however. Earlier this month, he took to social media to celebrate her radio debut, sharing a clip of the exciting moment on Instagram. Her song, “What Does Christmas Mean To You?” is heard playing in the car as the MC and his son listen excitedly. “Hey that was your little sister on the radio!" he shouted, later asking, "How you feel big brother?”

“Proud!” he responded with a smile. Despite the hitmaker showing public appreciation for his children, his family life has been under fire in recent months, following an altercation with his son King in November. The 19-year-old and his father got into it at a Hawks game, sparking speculation surrounding their relationship as a result. Regardless, he assured fans that "Da Harris Family Tied Like a Knot." What do you think of T.I. bringing out his daughter Heiress to help perform his song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

