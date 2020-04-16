heiress harris
- MusicT.I. & Daughter Heiress Harris Perform "Live Your Life" Together: WatchTalent runs in the family.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicT.I. Celebrates Daughter Heiress Harris' Radio DebutThe proud father couldn't help but boast.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureT.I.'s Daughter Heiress Drops Cover Of Rihanna's "Lift Me Up"Many flooded the comments section to talk about the adorable cover and Heiress's talents.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramT.I. & Tiny's 4-Year-Old Daughter Heiress Takes On #SavageChallengeT.I. and Tiny's 4-year-old daughter, Heiress, is already showing everyone how it's done with her take on Megan Thee Stallion's #SavageChallenge.By Lynn S.