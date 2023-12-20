T.I. Celebrates Daughter Heiress Harris' Radio Debut

Earlier this week, T.I. took to social media to flaunt one of his daughter's latest accomplishments. Seven-year-old Heiress' new holiday track “What Does Christmas Mean To You?” got some airtime on Monday, and the proud father couldn't help but boast. He shared a clip of himself driving as the song played in the vehicle, adding a heartfelt caption.

“[salute emoji] @DJGregStreet just played my baby girl @heiressdharris for the 1st time ever on da radio ‘What Does Christmas Mean To You’ on @V103Atlanta #ProudPops," he wrote. Towards the end of the clip, he points the camera at one of his other children, Major. “Hey that was your little sister on the radio! How you feel big brother?” T.I. asks, prompting him to say “Proud!”

T.I. And Major "Proud" Of Seven-Year-Old Heiress

It's no secret that T.I. takes great pride in his family, as does his wife, Tiny. In November, he cleared a few things up about his family dynamic following some recent drama. 19-year-old King Harris got into a spat with his parents at an Atlanta Falcons game last month, which was livestreamed to his fans on Instagram. The incident brought about some speculation about the up-and-coming rapper's relationship with his parents, but T.I. made it clear that all is well with his family.

"Fck what dis internet talkin bout... Da Harris Family Tied Like a Knot. We all We Got...4LIFE," he wrote. "Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr. & ain’t nothing gon change that." Tiny has also shown love to King online since the altercation, claiming that he's "always been [her] sweetheart" earlier this month. "My two sons telling their story in their music. #FatherLikeSons @domani support our Kings!!!" she added. What do you think of T.I.'s reaction to his daughter's holiday single getting played on the radio? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

