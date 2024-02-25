T.I. Gracefully Reacts To Awkward Fan Encounter: Watch

As one of the biggest rappers out of the South for over twenty years, T.I. knows a thing or two about how to handle awkward fan interactions. One recent clip has fans particularly praising his gracious and polite nature, despite not liking what a fan was doing. Moreover, the Atlanta trap pioneer and community advocate was recently filmed chopping it up with some fans, speaking to one in particular about an upcoming project he's shooting and editing that he might need some help with. Then, another fan approached him and asked if he could rap for him, to which he responded with a simple "No" before accepting his request for a picture.

Not only that, but T.I. also asked the fan to lower his arm off his shoulder, remarking he doesn't like that before smiling for the camera as if he had just laughed at a joke. It's at least impressive to see just how fast he can change on a dime. Of course, the 43-year-old has such a storied career that fans have plenty of reasons to want to engage with him for. There's his classic established catalog, and then his mentor-like historical perspective on the current rap landscape, commenting on a lot of current trends, events, and evolutions in hip-hop.

Read More: T.I. & Tiny’s Sexual Assault Accuser Reportedly Demanded $10 Million Before Filing Lawsuit

T.I. Rejects A Fan's Bars, But Still Takes Picture: Watch

But it's always fun to look back at the journey to the present, right? Bow Wow recently reflected on how T.I. helped him craft his third album, 2003's Unleashed. "This is before the King album, this is before A.T.L., this is young Tip," he shared. "Me and Tip wrote that third album together with my man R.O.C. Me and Tip really kicked it. We had moments, especially in the studio. Him giving me that freedom, him teaching me how to write. Cadence, bars, song structure, just everything.

"He was giving me the answers that I wanted Jermaine to give me," Bow continued. "He was definitely a hundred in the studio. Tip was, that’s my dog. Even to this day, that’s my big bro right there." For more news and the latest updates on T.I., keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Tiny Harris & Ari Lennox Drama Resurfaces As Dreamville Star Calls T.I.’s Wife A “Shady Pest”