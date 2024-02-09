T.I. Reacts To Killer Mike's Grammys Arrest: "It Was An Atrocity"

Over the weekend, Killer Mike scored big at the 66th Annual Grammys. The performer took home awards for Best Rap Album for Michael, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers." Soon after he accepted his awards, however, the evening took an unfortunate turn. He was taken away from the ceremony in handcuffs for a misdemeanor battery charge. Allegedly, Killer Mike had knocked down a security officer who wouldn't get out of his way nearby.

While the arrest took many fans by surprise, T.I. recently told Atlanta's Hot 107.9 that he can relate. “It was an atrocity,” he said of the arrest. “To be honest with you, Killer Mike going and sweeping the Grammys, winning three Grammys and then getting arrested and going to jail at the same event in the same venue, is the story of the Black man in America."

T.I. Calls Killer Mike Incident "The Story Of The Black Man In America"

“You can’t really celebrate success," he continued. "You can’t really reap the benefits, enjoy the fruits of your labor, because there’s always somebody who tryna bring you back to the reality of a Black man in America, ya dig? ... [Rap] Album of the Year, that’s hard. Congratulations, man. You know, even though, what does a Grammy mean, for real? What is it worth if you can’t even enjoy the night and celebrate without getting arrested?"

T.I. went on, “What is the true value? I’m asking the question, like for real. Why should we really aim for that when we go to jail in the same building we get the Grammy. I mean, how valuable is it?” T.I. later joked that Killer Mike is "infringing on [his] intellectual property," as he himself was arrested in 2007 hours before his scheduled BET Hip Hop Awards performance. What do you think of Killer Mike getting taken away from the Grammys in handcuffs after winning various awards? What about T.I.'s take on the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

