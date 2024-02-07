Killer Mike Drops $100 "MICHAEL" Broom To Celebrate Grammy Sweep

It's been quite a hectic past few days for Killer Mike. The ATL legend, Outkast collaborator, and Run The Jewels member had a night to remember at the Grammys for reasons both good and bad. During the pre-show broadcast leading up to the Grammy ceremony, he took home three awards essentially sweeping the hip-hop categories. He was Best Rap Album for his project Michael and two more awards for it's standout track "Scientists & Engineers."

Though Killer Mike got the chance to repeatedly celebrate on stage for the trio of awards but his celebration was cut short soon after. That allegedly started with some kind of physical confrontation backstage, though reports on what exactly happened are still unclear. Shortly after videos hit the internet of Mike being walked out of the ceremony in handcuffs by police. Thankfully he was released shortly after, which turned out to be pretty important. The very next day following his wins and arrest, he was with his son during a long-awaited kidney transplant. Despite all the chaos, Mike's celebration of his big night has continued.

Killer Mike's Autographed Broom

Though Mike didn't technically win every award related to hip-hop as Lil Durk also took home his very first Grammys for Melodic Rap Performance, he's still leaning into the sweep mentality. "The MICHAEL Broom used exclusively for sweeping the GRAMMYS available now" he said in a tweet made overnight. It links to his website where, just as you'd expect, there's a broom for sale.

"Limited Edition Industrial Size Broom. Covers 3x the area. When it's time for a clean sweep we make the best broom. Autographed by Killer Mike" the product description for the broom reads. It's currently sold out with no indication as to whether or not more stock will be put up for sale anytime soon. What do you think of Killer Mike selling an autographed broom for $100 to celebrate his big night winning three Grammys? Let us know in the comment section below.

