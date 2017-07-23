interaction
- MusicT.I. Gracefully Reacts To Awkward Fan Encounter: WatchAn aspiring rapper wanted to show his skills to the Atlanta trap legend, and although it didn't go as planned, it was a respectful affair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Shares Wholesome Moment With Fan As He Walks Out On TourThe two had a heart-to-heart, and didn't even need to exchange any words to do so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKash Doll Body Shames Fan Critical Of Her "Gun Toting Antics""Why u naked in that second pic on your page like yo body look good?'By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is "Ready" To Make Music With Fellow Eccentric, Dennis RodmanDennis Rodman slides into Lil Uzi Vert's DMs with something other than facial piercings on his mind.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Claps Back At Cynical Fan: "Show Me What You Donated To Junior Sis?"Nicki Minaj feels defenseless to criticism over her philanthropic responsibility.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNicki Minaj Creates A Snapchat Account, Nearly Breaks The InternetNicki Minaj is getting a ton of Snaps.By Matt F