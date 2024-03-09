GloRilla & Saweetie Have A Sweet Interaction At The Billboard Women In Music Awards: Watch

I think most people can agree that competition, as well as friendships in hip-hop are both good for the genre. Not having enough of each could lower the attention it gets. Both add a sense of fascination, keeping fans hooked outside of the music itself. However, talking about beefs can be a little disheartening. There is already so much hate in this world, and seeing artists argue over insignificant things (most of the time) is frustrating. However, we are happy to say that GloRilla and Saweetie are two female rappers that are still friends. It seems there is a lot of animosity with a majority of the femcees, so seeing them still close is nice. GloRilla and Saweetie both popped out to the Billboard Women in Music Awards and rekindled their relationship.

The celebration of women's contributions in music continued on Wednesday, March 6, marking its 17th anniversary. According to Billboard, it was available to watch on livestream one day later. Of course, like any award show, there is a red carpet portion of the evening and GloRilla and Saweetie took that time to catch up. In the video below, you can check out their adorable interaction at the Billboard event.

GloRilla & Saweetie We're Happy To See Each Other!

They hugged it out and chatted for a minute and fans were happy to see them be so cordial with one another. "She said Saweetie was the first celebrity to reach out and give her, her flowers when she was coming up 🫶🏿 look at you winning," one person says. Another adds, "Saweetie is really a girl’s girl 😍I love her and love Glo!" While they still have not made music together, both are popping off right now with "Yeah Glo!" and "Richtivities."

What are your thoughts on GloRilla and Saweetie's link-up at the Billboard Women in Music Awards? Are the best female rap friends in the game right now, why or why not? Is friendship or more competition better for hip-hop and why?

