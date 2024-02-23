Saweetie Is Living In The Lap Of Luxury On "Richtivities"

Saweetie has relentlessly pushed back her debut record Pretty B**** Music. The Bay Area rapper has been doing this since 2018 with numerous hits under her belt. However, with her waiting so long to drop her first true LP, it seems she has gotten a little lost in the fold of femcees that have emerged around the same time as her. But, she is not going to let that stop her from eventually getting this thing out to the public. For now, Saweetie is back with "Richtivities."

Her last single came out in late January with P-Lo called "Do It For The Bay." However, that track was more of a promotional song for Saweetie's hometown San Francisco 49ers. Maybe that song helped them get another Super Bowl berth? Saweetie's last true single was released back in July with Tyga and her now ex YG called "BIRTHDAY."

Listen To "Richtivities" By Saweetie

"Richtivities" is your typical braggadocious female rap cut about being sexually desirable and having the most expensive niceties. The bars are pretty plain jane (pun intended). "Super fine, bills paid, doin' fine / True to time, give me brain, use your mind / P***y wet, I'm a water sign." If this is what her fans want then they will really enjoy the album. However, for the rest of the music fans, waiting all this time for the tracks to sound generic will not bode well for Saweetie sadly.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Richtivities," by Saweetie? Does this song get you excited for her debut album Pretty B**** Music, why or why not? Do you think she took too long to drop it, or is she doing the right thing? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Saweetie. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Poke it out, a** fat, showin' out

Goin' out, liquor shots pourin' out

Big amounts, never have to go without

Money talk, bank account word to mouth

Private jets, first class, not a flex

Post a pic, shut down the entire net

