Top Dawg Entertainment 2024 Releases: TDE Artists Dropping Albums This Year

TDE has long held its position as the home to one of the best artist rosters in all of hip hop. Despite Kendrick Lamar departing the label in 2022, the lineup still consists of artists such as ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, and many others. Unfortunately, the label has also garnered a reputation in the past few years for allegedly preventing their artists from releasing music for years at a time, prompting labels like Dreamville and Quality Control to put out a much larger and more compelling body of work. However, several posts from Top Dawg signees and label heads seem to hint that 2024 will be a massive year for the label, with several announced projects already in the works.

An Alleged Leak Indicates Over A Dozen TDE Releases In 2024

In late January, a leaked TDE release schedule began circulating the internet, with many fans unsure of the document's validity. The document outlines a release order for over a dozen Top Dawg artists, all expected to land on streaming in 2024.

The fact that ScHoolboy Q will release his 6th studio album next week suggests some validity behind the leak, as he occupies the first position on the list. If this leak proves true, listeners can anticipate a SiR album shortly after Q releases Blue Lips, closely followed by Jay Rock's next album. According to the leak, rapid subsequent album releases will follow by artists such as Doechii, Ray Vaughn, and Zacari, before SZA finally drops the long-awaited SOS deluxe album, Lana. Then, fans could expect new music from Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad.

Will TDE Introduce New Artists In 2024?

Top Dawg and Punch at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The Top Dawg 2024 roster lists several relatively new artists who have found a home on the California-based label, including Kal Banx, Devin Malik, and Lance Skiiiwalker. Most surprisingly, however, the image also suggests that the label will be dropping records from three unnamed artists, redacted in the style of a classified government form. If all goes according to plan for TDE, this would reinvigorate the label as one of the best homes for high-quality hip hop known to the music industry, rivaling historic successes from the likes of Death Row and G-Unit Records.

Jay Rock: TDE Compilation Dropping This Year, Too

Despite Kendrick's departure from the label, Jay Rock has confirmed that a compilation project celebrating 20 years of Top Dawg Entertainment is set to release in 2024, featuring "a majority of Black Hippy on that thang." It's still unclear if the album will be composed of previously released music in the vein of a greatest hits LP, or if the project will have numerous brand new songs on it. However, Jay Rock has specified that he and his label-mates have been hard at work on the compilation, with the album release planned for the first quarter of 2024.

For now, we'll still have to wait and see what TDE has planned in 2024. The only album 100 percent confirmed with a release date is ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips, though many other projects are currently in the works at the prolific label. If Top Dawg Entertainment releases even a fraction of the albums they've promised for 2024, this year will certainly go down in history as the label's greatest achievement.