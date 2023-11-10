Jay Rock Refutes Rumors Of Internal Drama At TDE Label

Across the past decade plus, Top Dawg Entertainment has been home to some of the most interesting acts in all of rap and R&B. Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q, and Jay Rock have been the faces of TDE for a while now. But last year, Kendrick Lamar announced his departure from Top Dawg with his album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers serving as his final release from the label.

Another one of the label's artists, Reason, sparked controversy of his own earlier this year. He publicly spoke on some of the ways he felt they mishandled his new album rollout which caused rumors of behind-the-scenes tension to emerge. But during a recent interview, Jay Rock shut a lot of that speculation down. “People love starting rumors and spreading all type of, you know… I call it bad ink. Sometimes people like to write in bad ink, you feel me? Especially on blog sites and different internet things," Rock said to discredit a lot of the rumors. But he went on to make and even more definitive denial. Check out his full statement below.

Read More: LeBron James Gets Hyped To Jay Rock During Lakers Warmup: Watch

Jay Rock Says Things Are All Good At TDE

Jay Rock went on to say even more about the current state of TDE. “But we all good, though. The family, TDE family, despite what everybody’s saying — the breakup — everybody’s all good," Rock said. He also clarified that he's still close with Kendrick Lamar even after Kendrick left the label. “That’s my little brother. I hollered at him the other day. That’s still bro. Ain’t nothing changed.”

Last month, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul teamed up for a new track. It's the first time in eight years that the pair of label mates have collaborated on a song together. It's called "Blowfly" and was met with pretty positive reception from fans. What do you think of Jay Rock shutting down the rumors surrounding Top Dawg Entertainment? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jay Rock Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

[Via]