Jay Rock And Ab-Soul Collab For The First Time In Eight Years On “Blowfly”

If we told you that two collaborators who are part of a rap group together hardly ever put out music, would you believe us? Well, hopefully, you did because that is the case with Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. The posse they are in is Black Hippy and it includes Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q as well. Jay and Ab have not hit the studio since Rock's 2015 record, 90059.

Ironically, it was the track that Jay got his other three members together for "Vice City." Since then, he and Ab-Soul have not made a song. Now, the drought finally ends with another single from Eastside Johnny*, "Blowfly." Jay announced this on his Instagram a couple of days ago. "Me and my brotha @souloho3 coming with some heat this Friday 😤 Y’all better get ready for this!! 💯💯 #ESJ#TDE#Blowfly."

Listen To "Blowfly" From Jay Rock And Ab-Soul

We did propose that this could be one of the best singles of the year. The reason is, that both of them can rap and bring unique flows. However, at least on first listen, it does not totally live up to expectations. One of the biggest downsides to the track is that Ab-Soul performs the hook and that is it. Jay handling the verses is fine, but it would have been great to hear both have verses. Let us know what you think by giving it a spin.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Jay Rock and Ab-Soul, "Blowfly?" Is this the best single from Rock's upcoming album, Eastside Johnny*? Are you happy or disappointed with how Rock and Ab-Soul made this song, especially after a long gap of no collaborations? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jay Rock and Ab-Soul, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

I guarantee to get you what you need, just believe in me

We finna be countin' up somewhere in a Airbnb

After we smoke, we gon' meditate for the energy

I promise not to give you a hard time like the DMV

Just hard rock all up in them guts, make your heart stop

Bring it back to life in the backseat of this hard-top

