Jay Rock Reveals He Will Be Dropping A New Song With Ab-Soul This Friday

Two parts of the Black Hippy rap group are gearing up for a big-time single coming very soon. The members we are talking about are Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. Both artists are known to be fairly infrequent when it comes to pushing out new material. However, that has not been the case as of late. Just last year Ab put out his first record in six years with HERBERT. Then, just a few weeks ago, he and T.F joined up for a single, "Hidden Stages." For Jay Rock, he is getting closer and closer to ending his album drought.

The Los Angeles, California rapper's last effort was in 2018 with Redemption. Since then, he has been a part of a single with REASON called "At It Again - Remix." Following that he put out two tracks that are expected to land on his upcoming LP, Eastside Johnny*. There is no word on the release date, but hopefully, the time is near. Jay teamed up with Kal Banx on "Eastside," and then with Anderson .Paak and Latto on, "Too Fast (Pull Over)." Finally, just a few weeks back he dropped some personal bars on a YouTube exclusive freestyle.

Jay Rock Announces The Collab With Ab-Soul On Instagram

Now, we might be getting another taster from Rock's project this Friday, October 20. He took to Instagram to reveal the news. He posted a picture with him and Ab-Soul with a caption. It reads, "Me and my brotha @souloho3 coming with some heat this Friday 😤 Y’all better get ready for this!! 💯💯 #ESJ#TDE#Blowfly." This has potential to be one of the best drops of the year so be ready to tune into HNHH for our reaction to it.

What are your initial thoughts on this upcoming brand-new song from Jay Rock and Ab-Soul? Will this track wind up on Jay's forthcoming record, Eastside Johnny*? Will this be one of the best songs of the year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, as well as the rest of the music world.

