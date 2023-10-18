Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Can’t See His Son, But He Can See Her

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been responsible for the vast majority of drama we have seen online as of late. Overall, it can be extremely difficult to keep tabs on what these two have going on. Despite finally giving birth to their child, Chrisean Jr., the situation has not improved. Chrisean claims that Blueface is barely a father and that he isn't on the birth certificate. Meanwhile, Blueface got in trouble online for posting a picture of his son's private parts amid concerns over a hernia.

Needless to say, these two have a lot of issues that they will need to work on. When you bring a child into the world, you have to operate with that child's best interests in mind. Unfortunately, Blue and Chrisean seem to be doing the opposite. In fact, in a recent video posted by The Neighborhood Talk, it seems as though Rock is depriving her son of male influence. As she explains, Blue isn't allowed to see his son right now.

Chrisean Rock Takes A Stand

Additionally, Chrisean went on to say that Blue is allowed to see her if she is down to have sex, but that is about it. Overall, it is a truly bizarre situation. At this point, fans are exasperated and tired of the whole situation. They feel like this is all just very bizarre and that there is no end in sight to any of it. Blue and Jaidyn Alexis just had an interview with Jason Lee, and soon, Chrisean will do the same. Consequently, more details of this relationship will be hitting the internet, in due time.

Who knows when this saga will end? At this rate, maybe never. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

