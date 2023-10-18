Blueface Attempts To Rationalize Posting Photo Of Naked Son Online

Blueface has been known to get himself into a world of trouble online. However, nothing turned out to be as shocking as what he did a few weeks ago. As many of you already know, he posted a naked photo of his newborn son. Overall, he did this because he wanted to showcase the child's hernia. He felt like Chrisean Rock wasn't doing a good job taking care of their child, and he wanted the world to know. Although, at some point along the way, he shifted the narrative and said he was hacked.

No one truly believed that and for good reason. Now, however, he has been given a real shot at explaining himself. He and Jaidyn Alexis appeared on Jason Lee's show, where the journalist tried to get to the bottom of things. In the video clip below, you can see that Blueface did it to get Chrisean to take action. Simply put, he thought she was lagging in getting care for their child. Consequently, he took to Twitter with the picture.

Blueface Speaks

“It was taking way too long,” Blueface explained in a clip from the upcoming interview. “I told her, ‘Don’t come back to California until you go into the next appointment and it gets done. Time just kept going. She back in California. I didn’t post it ’till damn near a month. [...] She’s [Chrisean Rock] like, ‘OK, I’ma tell them to take him, I’ma make it,’ Hell no, you better take that baby and do that. It’s an expensive baby. So that’s the reason she went by herself that time. I literally told her, ‘No, you have to do this.'”

The commenters on the post above don't buy this explanation. Those who do believe him still think that it was a terrible thing to do. After all, he could have faced serious legal ramifications for it. Let us know what you think of his explanation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

