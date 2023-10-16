Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis On “The Jason Lee Show”: Rapper Says Being Gay Is A Choice

The interview’s full audio will be available on Tuesday, but we won’t see the video version hit the internet until Wednesday.

BYHayley Hynes
Since Jason Lee first confirmed that the guests joining him for the debut episode of his Revolt podcast's second season are Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis, we've been eager to hear what the controversial couple will have to tell the host. On Monday (October 16), Lee unveiled a preview of just some of the drama viewers will see unfold later this week, including a hot take from the "Thotiana" rapper about the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this year, Blue found himself under fire for asking his 5-year-old son, Javaughn, if he's gay for choosing to avoid the grown strippers who were hanging out in his family home. The situation was public on Instagram and left many feeling discomfort, so naturally, Lee had to inquire about it. "Being gay is a choice," the California-based recording artist declared. "Not for some people," the Hollywood Unlocked CEO shot back.

Blueface Shares Hot Take During Sit Down with His Baby Mama and Jason Lee

Elsewhere in the brief teaser of what's to come, Alexis seemingly tells the story of her catching Blue in bed with another woman. Elsewhere, we hear piping hot confessions about other socialites and stars that the father of three may have hooked up with over the years. The audio version of The Jason Lee Show will hit streamers on Tuesday. However, what we're really waiting for is the YouTube video cut, which lands on Wednesday (October 18).

Jason Lee's fans are happy to see that his internet show is returning for its second season this week. Still, that doesn't mean they're not concerned about the blogger's beef with Nicki Minaj. This time last month the pair was trading shots online amid Kenneth Petty's beef with Offset, at which time Lee made it clear that he welcomes a lawsuit from the Queen of Rap should she choose to come after him. Read more about that at the link below, and check back in tomorrow to hear Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' full interview.

