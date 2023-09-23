Jason Lee Vs. Nicki Minaj: Blogger Isn’t Afraid Of A Lawsuit From The Queen Of Rap

After Friday (September 22) night's episode of Queen Radio, Nicki Minaj's name has been all over hip-hop blogs for a multitude of reasons. Not only did she invite a group of young, male, up-and-coming rappers (though they're also being described as goons) to join her in the studio, but she also showed off some dance moves that arguably weren't her best. In response to all the criticism, the mother of one later sent out a message to her haters via her Instagram Story.

"They want you to be mad so bad that when you happy having fun they say something wrong with you," Minaj wrote over a black screen. "When I see them saying that I know I got under that dingy skin 🥴😝😂😂😂😂😂😂. A millionaire joking around. That's all it is boo. Coming for youuuuuuu. Threeee four better 🔒 your 🚪. #PinkFriday2 11.17.23." It's unclear exactly who the menacing message is aimed at, though it could possibly be DJ Akademiks, who called out the Trinidadian in a scathing rant recently.

Nicki Minaj Has a Message for Her Haters

Another blogger currently in the midst of some drama with Minaj is Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. Since accusing the "Barbie Tingz" hitmaker's husband of coming after him, the media personality has had the internet speculating that a lawsuit is soon to come. "Before y'all say [she] will sue me, we welcome a discovery with these folks," he clarified. "All phone records, bank and wire transactions, emails – everything."

Additionally, Lee addressed Minaj and her man in a video message, making it clear that he doesn't plan on backing down. "See, what Nicki and Kenny thought was, 'Jason's a pu**y, he's not gonna say anything,'" the podcast host speculated. "Are you f**king d*mb? I'm the same ni**a that put out how you tried to punk Future. I'm the same ni**a that put out your original track on 'MotorSport' when you said you never changed your verse," Lee began to list all the times he's exposed the 40-year-old.

Jason Lee is Ready for War

Keep scrolling to see Jason Lee's full video message to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Do you think that we'll see the blogger and the Queen of Rap face off against each other in court? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

