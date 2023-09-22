Nicki Minaj Serves Body While Promoting Queen Radio

It’s clear that Nicki’s feeling herself, despite recent drama

Nicki Minaj recently hopped on Instagram, flaunting her figure and promoting her Apple Music show, Queen Radio. In the clip, Nicki is seen posing in a neutral body suit. She stuns along to her upcoming Pink Friday 2 track, "Big Difference," which she recently previewed during her VMAs performance. It's clear that she's feeling herself despite recent drama, and fans are noting that she's "body goals."

It's been a pretty eventful week for Nicki, to say the least. The rap diva's husband, Kenneth Petty, made some threats against Cardi B's husband, Offset. This landed the 45-year-old on house arrest. She then took to social media yesterday, popping off on her alleged swatter. Nicki also seemed to insinuate that Cardi B could have been behind the whole thing, sparking further debate among users. She shared the phone call made to police by the alleged swatter, claiming that they'll "get the breaks beaten off" them. On top of all of that, she's also leaning into promotion for her new album, Pink Friday 2, which drops in November.

Nicki Minaj Models Bodysuit To "Big Difference"

Unfortunately, the drama doesn't stop there. Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee recently called for Petty to be "locked up," alleging that he and Nicki sent their people to "come get" him. "If you know Kenneth Petty’s parole officer, please send it to me," he said on his show this week. "Email it to me right now. Send it to 'Hollywood Unlocked.' Please DM us. Because I’m gonna call him and send him this receipt that I got — tried to hire somebody to come get me."

All of that is to say that fans can't wait to hear what she has to say during tonight's show. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's recent IG post? Will you be tuning in to Queen Radio? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

