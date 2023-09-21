Nicki Minaj Announces New Queen Radio In Video With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce a new edition of her Queen Radio series. She made the announcement with a video she recorded of herself and husband Kenneth Petty. She's rocking a no-makeup look and lip-syncing to some music with the actual announcement coming in the caption. "#QueenRADIO in NEW YORK tmrw @ 4pm est 😉🤪😝😎 WHO POPPIN OUT?!?!!!!! #HeavyOnIt" it reads.

Kenneth Petty appearing in the video is likely no coincidence. He's had an ongoing beef with Offset that many fans have viewed as a proxy beef between Nicki and Cardi themselves. After Petty made public threats against Offset, he was re-sentenced to house arrest. Nicki Minaj reacted to the announcement with a cryptic tweet, while Cardi B took a much more direct approach in her response. "EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL F*CKING MOUTH!!!" the "I Like It" singer said in a new tweet. Check out Nicki's Queen Radio announcement video and the fan reaction to it below.

Kenneth Petty Joins Nicki Minaj For Queen Radio Announcement

Recently Nicki Minaj took on double duty at the MTV Video Music Awards. For the second year in a row she played the role of both host and performer. This time she was solely responsible for hosting duties which made for plenty of memorable moments. She also took the stage for a performance of her newest single paying tribute to rap music for the genre's 50th anniversary.

Later this year, Nicki Minaj is expected to treat fans to her first new album in 5 years. Pink Friday 2, a sequel to her 2010 classic will be her first new album since 2018's Queen. She's already teased the project with a few new single, most recently the heartfelt "Last Time I Saw You." Subsequently, Nicki took to Instagram to share the project's eventual album cover with fans. What do you think of Nicki Minaj including Kenneth Petty in her Queen Radio announcement video? Let us know in the comment section below.

