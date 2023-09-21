Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Subjected To House Arrest After Offset Threats

Nicki Minaj has made quite a few headlines over the years due to her husband Kenneth Petty. For those who may not know, Petty is a convicted sex offender stemming from an alleged attempted rape in 1995. Overall, this case has led to all sorts of issues Petty. Moreover, it has led to quite a few jokes on social media. However, what is important, is that Petty was supposed to register as a sex offender upon moving to California. In the end, he opted not to do that and was given three years probation and one year under house arrest.

This ruling took place over a year ago, so if your math is correct, you would understand that Petty would have been off house arrest. However, he completely ruined his freedom for himself after he made some threats against Offset. As we reported, he was outside with some friends, claiming to be looking for the rapper. According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, a judge has subsequently given Petty 120 days under house arrest for his actions.

Kenneth Petty & Nicki Minaj Make Headlines

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” the court order explains. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders. As such, the Probation Officer believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

As far as Offset is concerned, this is probably the peak of getting the last laugh on somebody. Additionally, this is a case of shooting oneself in the foot, in the most public way possible. Nicki Minaj herself has yet to comment on the situation and it remains to be seen if she will. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

