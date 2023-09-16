Nicki Minaj Asked “Where The Opps At?” At VMAs As Kenneth Petty & Offset Clash

This might be the most heavy rap beef of all time in which the opposing parties have rarely, if ever, actually dissed each other outright. Moreover, the cold war between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B continued in a pretty intense way this week. At the VMAs, the Trinidadian MC's husband Kenneth Petty and his friends posted up at the ceremony and boasted on social media that they were looking for Cardi B and Offset. The former Migo even responded on social media some time after these clips went viral, calling his opps broke from a jet plane after his alleged message to one of Petty's associates surfaced.

It's a bit convoluted at the moment, but the point is that Nicki Minaj's camp was looking for Cardi B and her company during and after the awards show. Now, new videos are adding further context to the whole ordeal, such as the 40-year-old's response to a fan's question at the VMAs. Furthermore, they asked "Where the opps at?" and she seemed to have an excited response to that. However, her words aren't heard in the clip, so people are truly making a mountain out of this very small molehill.

Nicki Minaj Wonders Where The Opps Are, Might've Referred To Offset & Cardi B

Tensions between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj come up from their fanbases for the most part, at least right now. As two of the biggest female rappers in the game with past history, few MCs are compared and contrasted with as much scrutiny as those two. It's unfortunate because, within the world of femcees, this is a far-too-common practice that divides and disincentivizes cooperation and support rather than empower women in a male-dominant and male-privileged industry. The girls run the show now, in many's eyes, but strange occurrences like these turn them against each other.

If anything, their only competitive and contentious battle should be a sales and impact one. After all, they both have highly anticipated albums on the way. First there's Barb's Pink Friday 2 and then we'll get Bardi's sophomore studio release. Maybe one day, the two of them can put everything aside, despite how much the world around them wants to clash. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj, Offset, Kenneth Petty, and Cardi B.

