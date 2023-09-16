Offset Reacts To Kenneth Petty’s Stakeout Video

Seeing drama unfold between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is really nothing new in the world of hip-hop, but now, the pair's husbands are trading shots via social media. On Friday (September 15) evening, a video of the Queen of Rap's partner, Kenneth Petty, standing outside on a stakeout for Offset caused the former to begin trending on Twitter. In the video, the sex offender and his affiliates made it abundantly clear that they were hoping to cross paths with Cardi B's other half.

"Offset, where you at?" a voice behind the camera in the tweet below asks, filming a group of buildings outside. Upon turning to see their faces, we see Petty markedly mean mugging the phone with two friends, who only become more reckless as they continue recording. "Big Zoo outside ni**a," the one holding the phone yells, panning his view to reveal that the group of men is drinking beside a pile of trash bags. "Don't let these ni**as fool you, we run this city," they continued to berate their haters.

Kenneth Petty Has Eyes Out for Offset

According to Akademiks, while Minaj's husband and his crew were on the hunt for the "Clout" rapper, he was having the time of his life at Kai Cenat's place in Atlanta. Fans of Offset were beyond happy to see him letting loose and having a blast during their 24-hour stream in promotion of his upcoming album.

Of course, after what happened to Takeoff in 2022 there's understandable concern for the lyricist's safety. Still, he made it clear that he's not bothered by Petty – or anyone else for that matter – in a response video flaunting his massive wealth.

Former Migos Rapper Laughs Off the Beef

