Kenneth Petty Believes His Rape Accuser, Jennifer Hough, Has It Out For Him

The ongoing battle between Kenneth Petty, husband of Nicki Minaj, and his alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough, continues to heat up. For some background information, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. As a result, he served over four years in prison. Furthermore, almost 20 years later, Petty still did not register himself as sex a offender. Subsequently, the judge sentenced him to one year of home confinement and three years of probation.

Fast forward to the present, Petty accused Hough of going out of her way to publicly shame him. Another important piece to this puzzle is that Hough filed a $20 million lawsuit against Petty and Minaj for terrorizing her so she could drop the case. Hough firmly believes that she has been forced to live in constant fear from the couple’s supporters, to continuously move and that it has affected her ability to work. Additionally, Hough is trying to amend her argument to bring up new evidence.

Jennifer Hough’s Lawyer Responds To Petty’s Claims

MALIBU CA – APRIL 9: Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj are seen at Nobu on April 9, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images)

Kenneth Petty and his lawyer believe this is all a publicity stunt. Of course, though, Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, totally disagrees. He says, “Now, [Hough] has secured confirming evidence…she is somehow ‘acting in bad faith.’ If anything, [Hough] is acting in good faith, as she is solidifying a position that she has had concerning the rape in 1994, which is that she did not ‘lie on that man [Defendant Petty].” The evidence that Hough presented included photos of her showing where she was choked, as well as the knife that possibly was used, along with the rooms in which the forceful acts were supposedly committed by Petty.

