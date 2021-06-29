lawsuit filed
- LifeKenneth Petty Believes His Rape Accuser, Jennifer Hough, Has It Out For HimWho will come out on top with this case?By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureDaBaby Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing "Rockstar" Beat From ProducerThe Charlotte-raised artist is being sued for illegally using JuJu Beatz's composition.By Isaac Fontes
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd’s Family Moves Forward With $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye WestGeorge Floyd’s family is planning to sue Kanye West for $250 million in damages after his recent "Drink Champs" appearance.By Cole Blake
- MusicNLE Choppa Sued By Atlanta Rapper Over "Make Em Say:" ReportThe artist known as Kilo Ali is accusing the rapper of borrowing his "flow and pitch" on his track "Make Em Say"By Madusa S.