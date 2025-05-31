Rod Wave Stampede From Old Concert Leads To Lawsuit

BY Zachary Horvath 155 Views
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 5: Rod Wave performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Rod Wave was NOT named in this lawsuit, but the site that held this specific tour stop is being accused of gross negligence.

A tour stop from Rod Wave's past Nostalgia Tour has led to a handful of people to file a lawsuit. They aren't coming for the Florida singer and rapper, though. Instead, the five people are naming the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California as their target.

According to AllHipHop, the plaintiffs are accusing the arena of gross negligence and are suing for trauma, medical costs, and more. Frighteningly, one of those affected by this October 25, 2024 show was a six-year-old child. A legal guardian is representing the kid.

A massive stampede occurred both inside and outside of the Golden 1 Center after fireworks were confused for gunshots. This led to this collection of people getting hurt outside of the arena before Rod Wave could even perform. They clarified in their suit that they were not inside the venue.

However, they are still alleging that those working didn't implement sound crowd control measures. It is worth noting that staffing problems were an issue for this Rod Wave stop. But even with that in mind, the attorney representing these plaintiffs, Sean Shriver, is arguing strongly on their behalf.

He's citing that "severe physical and emotional injuries" were sustained from the night's harrowing events.

As we said, Rod Wave is not being named in the legal filing and nor is the city of Sacramento.

Rod Wave Fulton County Arrest

Thankfully, no fatalities occurred at this show, but these accusers are stating their pain has been prevalent even all these months later. The damages that these five individuals are seeking have yet to be specified.

While Rod Wave is dodging any sort of accountability from this concert, he couldn't say he was so lucky just several days ago.

Earlier this month, the hitmaker was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on 14 felony counts. They were all assault related with some being possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, and criminal damage to property in the second degree. 

They stemmed from a dispute with some associates while they were at his Atlanta area home. His attorneys went to allege that he was a burglary victim and that these charges were ridiculous in nature. Wave did post bond and is out, however.

