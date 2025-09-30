Recently, Rod Wave was hit with a federal lawsuit filed by Grizzly Touring. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the promoter accuses him of breach of contract. Allegedly, he failed to deliver the number of shows that were agreed upon despite accepting money in advance.

“[Rod Wave] refuses to pay Grizzly a single penny of the more than $27 million he owes, and was required to pay in the first instance, and has instead chosen to spend his advance on private jets and lavish second homes,” the lawsuit alleges.

Moreover, Grizzly Touring alleges that the "25" artist violated an exclusivity clause in their contract by announcing plans to work with another promoter. "[Rod Wave] has made unfortunate statements about Grizzly, falsely claiming that some of the Shows during the Last Lap tour were cancelled or rescheduled as a result of poor scheduling and routing by Grizzly, which is simply not true,” Pravin Patel, a lawyer for Grizzly Touring, alleges.

Rod Wave Lawsuit

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This isn't the only lawsuit Rod Wave has been involved in lately, however. Back in May, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California was also sued over a stop on his "Nostalgia" tour. Various individuals accuse the venue of gross negligence due to a huge stampede that occurred in October of 2024.

It led to multiple injuries, and the plaintiffs are suing for trauma, medical costs, and more. Sadly, a six-year-old child was even affected, and is being represented by their legal guardian. Fortunately for Rod Wave, he is not named in the lawsuit.

News of Rod Wave's latest legal obstacle comes just days after the release of Young Thug's new album, UY Scuti. The Florida-born artist is featured on "Blaming Jesus," but the version without his verse was initially release by mistake. This prompted a tweet from Young Thug, who clarified that this was unintentional.