Promoter Demands $27 Million From Rod Wave In Massive New Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 292 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Promoter Rod Wave Lawsuit Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his "SoulFly" tour at Coca Cola Roxy on September 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rod Wave is accused of failing to fulfill obligations during his "Last Lap" tour and refusing to return money he was given in advance.

Recently, Rod Wave was hit with a federal lawsuit filed by Grizzly Touring. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the promoter accuses him of breach of contract. Allegedly, he failed to deliver the number of shows that were agreed upon despite accepting money in advance.

“[Rod Wave] refuses to pay Grizzly a single penny of the more than $27 million he owes, and was required to pay in the first instance, and has instead chosen to spend his advance on private jets and lavish second homes,” the lawsuit alleges.

Moreover, Grizzly Touring alleges that the "25" artist violated an exclusivity clause in their contract by announcing plans to work with another promoter. "[Rod Wave] has made unfortunate statements about Grizzly, falsely claiming that some of the Shows during the Last Lap tour were cancelled or rescheduled as a result of poor scheduling and routing by Grizzly, which is simply not true,” Pravin Patel, a lawyer for Grizzly Touring, alleges.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Rod Wave Lawsuit
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This isn't the only lawsuit Rod Wave has been involved in lately, however. Back in May, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California was also sued over a stop on his "Nostalgia" tour. Various individuals accuse the venue of gross negligence due to a huge stampede that occurred in October of 2024.

It led to multiple injuries, and the plaintiffs are suing for trauma, medical costs, and more. Sadly, a six-year-old child was even affected, and is being represented by their legal guardian. Fortunately for Rod Wave, he is not named in the lawsuit.

News of Rod Wave's latest legal obstacle comes just days after the release of Young Thug's new album, UY Scuti. The Florida-born artist is featured on "Blaming Jesus," but the version without his verse was initially release by mistake. This prompted a tweet from Young Thug, who clarified that this was unintentional.

"Rod wave had a verse on blaming Jesus and I’m sorry to the fans that my team didn’t put it on the song," he wrote. "Doin some firing in the a.m and the song will be fixed tomorrow -I’m sorry to his fans."

Read More: Young Thug Firing Members Of His Team For Axing Rod Wave's "UY SCUTI" Verse

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.3K
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Rod Wave Stampede From Old Concert Leads To Lawsuit 532
Rod Wave Beautiful Mind Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Rod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: Details 1.5K
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six Sports Ja Morant Attends Rod Wave Concert: Watch 786
Comments 0