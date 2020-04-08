Florida native Rod Wave was blessed with a beautiful singing voice, placing him in a league of his own right off the bat. Much like his name suggests, he has created a wave for himself based solely on what comes naturally to him. Rod Wave is not pretending to be anything that he's not. His music is emotional, soulful, and unhinged, putting him in his own category of rap. Don't expect any shenanigans or antics from this rising star -- he's not into that because he lets his music do all the talking.

Earning co-signs from Kevin Gates, DaBaby, and plenty of others before he even turned twenty-one, Rod Wave is poised to continue on as one of the most unique artists of his generation. With viral tracks like "Heart On Ice" bringing his name to the mainstream, good things are on the horizon for this Alamo Records signee.