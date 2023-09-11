Rod Wave Will Embark On “Nostalgia” Arena Tour With Very Special Guests

When it comes to contemporary soul-rap, few names etched the genre into the history books as significantly as Rod Wave. While the Florida rapper and singer does well in both genres, it's when he fuses them together that it makes for some compelling material for listeners, creating a passionate fanbase. That group must be quite excited right now, what with recent singles like "Come See Me" leading up to his next album Nostalgia, which drops this Friday (September 15). To top it all off, Wave recently announced an arena tour in support of the release to take place later this year, and its supporting cast also reflects his style-fusing artistry.

Moreover, Ari Lennox, G Herbo, and Eelmatic will also perform during the Nostalgia tour, whose trek begins on October 19 of this year at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. What's more is that Toosii will also join them, who's already toured with Rod Wave. If you want to catch these shows, presale tickets go live on Tuesday (September 12) at 10am local time. General tickets will be available on Thursday (September 14) at the same time, and you can find them on the artist's official website. Check out all the tour's dates in the tweet below.

Rod Wave's Nostalgia Arena Tour 2023 With Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo & Eelmatic

Unfortunately, the huge success that the 25-year-old found over recent years, and that propelled him to this arena tour, came with its fair share of problems and roadblocks. One difficult part for every artist to reckon with is their relationship with the media, or rather how the media paints them. Recently, he took to his Instagram Story to give some brief but frustrated words on the subject. "fame s**t l*me," Rod Wave wrote. "square a** blog n***as even worse. Anybody can say your name how they want to, and a blog site jus gone spread it to da world. and ppl believe it. s**t not fair. don't even care who y'all hurt wit dat s**t."

Meanwhile, it must feel a lot better to directly connect with fans rather than through the media middle man. As such, given how much he tours to begin with, we're sure that this team of talent will enjoy their trek as much as possible. All that's left now is to wait and see what Friday's Nostalgia holds in store. Once again, check out the tour dates above and come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Rod Wave.

