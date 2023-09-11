Rod Wave Will Embark On “Nostalgia” Arena Tour With Very Special Guests

The St. Petersburg rapper and crooner brought together top R&B and hip-hop talent in support of his soon-to-come LP.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Rod Wave Will Embark On “Nostalgia” Arena Tour With Very Special Guests

When it comes to contemporary soul-rap, few names etched the genre into the history books as significantly as Rod Wave. While the Florida rapper and singer does well in both genres, it's when he fuses them together that it makes for some compelling material for listeners, creating a passionate fanbase. That group must be quite excited right now, what with recent singles like "Come See Me" leading up to his next album Nostalgia, which drops this Friday (September 15). To top it all off, Wave recently announced an arena tour in support of the release to take place later this year, and its supporting cast also reflects his style-fusing artistry.

Moreover, Ari Lennox, G Herbo, and Eelmatic will also perform during the Nostalgia tour, whose trek begins on October 19 of this year at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. What's more is that Toosii will also join them, who's already toured with Rod Wave. If you want to catch these shows, presale tickets go live on Tuesday (September 12) at 10am local time. General tickets will be available on Thursday (September 14) at the same time, and you can find them on the artist's official website. Check out all the tour's dates in the tweet below.

Read More: Rod Wave And Druski Spotted Attending Drake Show In LA

Rod Wave's Nostalgia Arena Tour 2023 With Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo & Eelmatic

Unfortunately, the huge success that the 25-year-old found over recent years, and that propelled him to this arena tour, came with its fair share of problems and roadblocks. One difficult part for every artist to reckon with is their relationship with the media, or rather how the media paints them. Recently, he took to his Instagram Story to give some brief but frustrated words on the subject. "fame s**t l*me," Rod Wave wrote. "square a** blog n***as even worse. Anybody can say your name how they want to, and a blog site jus gone spread it to da world. and ppl believe it. s**t not fair. don't even care who y'all hurt wit dat s**t."

Meanwhile, it must feel a lot better to directly connect with fans rather than through the media middle man. As such, given how much he tours to begin with, we're sure that this team of talent will enjoy their trek as much as possible. All that's left now is to wait and see what Friday's Nostalgia holds in store. Once again, check out the tour dates above and come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Rod Wave.

Read More: Rod Wave Claims To Have Reached His Peak

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.