Rod Wave Delivers Emotionally-Charged Track “Come See Me”

Rod Wave is an artist who is known for delivering some truly emotional tracks. Although some people find this to be too much, others simply love the raw emotional honesty that he brings to his music. Regardless of how you may feel about his art, there is no denying the fact that Rod Wave believes in what he does. On September 15th, he will be dropping a brand-new album called Nostalgia, which will compete with a plethora of other albums.

So far, we have already gotten a single from Wave called “Call Your Friends.” On this track, we got to hear Rod Wave show off his singing voice. Of course, this is something he has already done quite a bit in the past. However, with his latest single, aptly titled “Come See Me,” Wave has decided to flex his rapping ability instead. This proves to be a solid choice as he gets to prove that he is not all about one sound. That said, this song does play on those emotional notes that he typically embraces.

Rod Wave Does More Rapping Than Singing

This track has some great piano lines and chords that come throughout the track. Moreover, Rod Wave raps about a failed relationship and the heartbreak that comes with it. He even speaks on the emotional anguish that could lead to taking your own life. It is a heartbreaking concept that speaks to the deep feelings Wave has been feeling while recording the new project.

Quotable Lyrics:

My momma told me to make it work

But Usher told me to let it burn

I used to see you call my phone and get butterflies

These days, my stomach turn

