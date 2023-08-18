Rod Wave Pours His Heart Out On Gorgeous New Track “Call Your Friends”

Rod Wave is someone who is known for a couple of signature sounds. Firstly, the fans know him for his voice which is incredibly powerful. He is more of a singer than he is a rapper. However, this makes him unique, and there are plenty of fans out there ready to support his every move. Secondly, Wave is known for having emotional tracks. Whether it be heartbreak or the turmoil of everyday life, the artist is not afraid to get vulnerable. Some people have made fun of him for this, although his true supporters love this side of him.

Over the last few months, fans have been waiting and praying on a brand-new Rod Wave project. Well, it seems like he is answering those prayers. Just yesterday, he revealed that he would be coming through with a new project called Nostalgia. This project is coming out on September 15th, which is exactly four weeks away. To help promote the project, he has just delivered a new single called “Call Your Friends.”

Rod Wave Has Melodies For Days

Throughout this single, we get that iconic Rod Wave sound. He gets introspective throughout the track, while also speaking on friendships and how we need to stick together. The song is beautifully sung, and the instrumentation matches up quite nicely. Ultimately, this is a great track that you need to give a listen. It also serves as a solid preview for his upcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been up for three nights tryna plan out my life

I been living so wrong but I just wanna do right

It’s like I did her so wrong but wanted her to be my wife

Wanna pack up my clothes, my kids and catch us a flight

