Rod Wave Reveals Artwork And Release Date For New Album

Rod Wave has new music on the way for fans. The “Heart On Ice” rapper last released new music in August of last year with his Beautiful Mind project. The 24-track album had just two features, Jack Harlow and December Joy. It spawned a trio of hit songs in “By Your Side,” “Sweet Little Lies,” and “Yungen” with Jack Harlow. Now, he’s following it up with a brand new album that’s expected to drop next month. “9/15 ….. Nostalgia the Album” the caption of the Instagram post reads. The post itself also shares the planned album cover for the project which features Rod sitting in front of a plain orange and black background.

Fans in the comments mostly focused on one thing, how many times the album has been delayed. Reported release dates for the project have come and gone without its release so fans are taking this one with a grain of salt. “push it back again and there will be a war, Rodarius,” reads one of the top comments. “Use this as a don’t change the date button,” says another. Rod himself took to Twitter to refute the allegations of changing album dates. “Ppl say I keep lying bout my album date but this MY first time saying my album date,” his response read.

Read More: Rod Wave Claims To Have Reached His Peak

Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia” Is On The Way Next Month

Earlier this year, Rod Wave shared the lead single from his new album “Fight The Feeling.” The song debuted inside the top 20 on the Hot 100 and stuck around on the chart for an impressive few months following its release. In the weeks following the song’s release he had to take to social media to defend his music against being “too emotional.”

Rod Wave has debuted his last two albums at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and has placed all four of his albums in the top 10. Are you excited for Rod Wave’s new album next month? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rod Wave’s Dad Goes Off On Moneybagg Yo: “You Want To Shoot Me?”

[Via]