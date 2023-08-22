Rod Wave Calls Out Blogs, Says Being Famous Is “Lame”

Rod Wave just proved that his vulnerability doesn’t stop at his music. The “Heart On Ice” musician recently opened up about the pitfalls of fame. On Monday (August 21), DJ Akademiks posted a message from the rap star from a recent Instagram Story. Rod Wave says he thinks being famous is “lame” because of how the media can spin negative stories to anyone. He also called it “unfair” and admitted it has hurt his feelings when lies are spread about him.

“fame sh*t lame, square a** blog n*ggas even worse,” he wrote. “Anybody can say your name how they want to, and a blog site jus gone spread it to da world. He continued: “and ppl believe it. sh*t not fair. don’t even care who y’all hurt wit dat sh*t.”

Some Fans Don’t Seem To Agree With Rod Wave’s Sentiments

Judging by Ak’s comment section, fans don’t seem to be too supportive of Rod Wave’s message. “No one told him to be famous- sounds like a personal problem,” one user commented. Another person wrote: “OR YOU COULD OF MADE/MAKE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AND HAVE A HIGHER CHANCE OF LOOKING FOR THE CONSIDERATION AND COMPASSION THIS BOY LOOKING FOR. THATS LIKE PURSUING N BEING A FOOTBALL PLAYER AND YOU NOT UNDERSTANDING WHY INJURIES ARE HAPPENING [laughing emoji]. IT’S APART OF THE GAME.” On the other hand, when Rod Wave isn’t pouring out his heart to fans, he’s doing it in his music. Last week, he dropped off a new emotional track titled “Call Your Friends.” The track comes ahead of his forthcoming album, Nostalgia.

However, on a more sour note, it seems Rod Wave’s dad and Moneybagg Yo are beefing. According to Rodney “Fatz” Green, the “Wokesha” rapper allegedly threatened to shoot him for allegedly asking to borrow a lighter. Green referred to Moneybagg and his crew as “a bunch of b*tches.” In his opinion, the rapper should’ve apologized to him. “Moneybagg, you should’ve been told my son you apologized for being disrespectful to his daddy,” he says in the clip. “The f*ck wrong with you? Like you wanted to shoot me.”

