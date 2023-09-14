Rod Wave Delivers Incredible Vocals On New Single “Checkmate”

Rod Wave is dropping “Nostalgia” on Friday.

BYAlexander Cole
Rod Wave Delivers Incredible Vocals On New Single “Checkmate”blur mask

Rod Wave has been teasing his new album Nostalgia for over a month at this point. A massive part of the rollout has been the amount of singles he has released. There have been a lot thus far, and fans have felt every single one. Overall, Wave has been flexing his singing chops in these tracks. Additionally, he has brought more of that emotional songwriting and storytelling that he is known for.

That said, it is clear that Wave is showing no signs of slowing down on this rollout. The album is going to be released on Friday, September 15th, which is tomorrow. However, he isn't done dropping new songs. Today, Rod Wave came through with the song "Checkmate" as one last teaser before he comes through with the album. Below, you can listen to the new track, which also comes complete with a music video.

Read More: YFN Lucci Flips Rod Wave Bars In New Instagram Post From Prison

Rod Wave Drops "Nostalgia" Tomorrow

Once again, Wave has come through with a track that displays his sensitive side. The song is about a relationship that he misses and how the heartbreak is affecting his everyday life. The vocals here are powerful, and the same can be said for the lyrics. Lastly, the production here is also solid and fits the theme of Wave's previous work. If you are a fan of the artist, then it is clear that this album will be a treat.

Be sure to give us your thoughts on this new Rod Wave track, in the comments section below. Also, you can tell us your expectations for the album, as well. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, lost in my feelings, running out of love
Sometimes I get in my feelings with codeine in my blood
Most times I be trippin' reminiscin' 'bout us
Why'd I gotta stand on business? Ten toes no matter what

Read More: Rod Wave Will Embark On “Nostalgia” Arena Tour With Very Special Guests

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.