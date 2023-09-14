Rod Wave Delivers Incredible Vocals On New Single “Checkmate”

Rod Wave has been teasing his new album Nostalgia for over a month at this point. A massive part of the rollout has been the amount of singles he has released. There have been a lot thus far, and fans have felt every single one. Overall, Wave has been flexing his singing chops in these tracks. Additionally, he has brought more of that emotional songwriting and storytelling that he is known for.

That said, it is clear that Wave is showing no signs of slowing down on this rollout. The album is going to be released on Friday, September 15th, which is tomorrow. However, he isn't done dropping new songs. Today, Rod Wave came through with the song "Checkmate" as one last teaser before he comes through with the album. Below, you can listen to the new track, which also comes complete with a music video.

Rod Wave Drops "Nostalgia" Tomorrow

Once again, Wave has come through with a track that displays his sensitive side. The song is about a relationship that he misses and how the heartbreak is affecting his everyday life. The vocals here are powerful, and the same can be said for the lyrics. Lastly, the production here is also solid and fits the theme of Wave's previous work. If you are a fan of the artist, then it is clear that this album will be a treat.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, lost in my feelings, running out of love

Sometimes I get in my feelings with codeine in my blood

Most times I be trippin' reminiscin' 'bout us

Why'd I gotta stand on business? Ten toes no matter what

