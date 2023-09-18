Rod Wave Speaks On Sampling Paramore In New Track “Crazy”

Rod Wave is seemingly on track to land another No. 1 album with his project Nostalgia. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily Radio show, Rod Wave spoke more on his recent album. He also shared that the track "Crazy," which is featured on Nostalgia, includes sampled elements from Paramore's "Ain't It Fun." He explained how he was chatting with the band via IG message and says he didn't realize he could get the sample cleared. "I wasn’t even aware that they weren’t fond of clearing songs until I was actually in that boat," he explained.

"I was writing them and DMing them on Instagram." "The song is real personal to me," he continued. "So all my music, I try to just shed light on my background and what made me who I am, the reason I’m this kind of artist, the reason I’m who I am. So I always try to just shed light on that. Just the way [Paramore’s Hayley Williams] painting a picture vividly gives you both sides of the good and the bad."

Rod Wave is slated to earn his third chart-topping project with Nostalgia. HitsDailyDouble reported that Rod Wave’s Nostalgia will pull in around 130,000-140,000 first-week units. This would make Nostalgia "the third-biggest rap debut of 2023." Rod Wave is no newcomer to the charts. In fact, he previously achieved chart-topping success on the Billboard 200 with his albums SoulFly in 2021 and Beautiful Mind in 2022. Additionally, he secured a place in the Top 10 with Ghetto Gospel in 2019 and Jupiter's Diary: 7 Day Theory EP in 2022.

Despite often being an underdog in the industry, Rod Wave's latest album, "Nostalgia," is projected to debut impressively. This could potentially secure a No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts and surpass many hip-hop releases this year. With recent connections to his dream collaborator, Drake, more success may be on the horizon. Fans can eagerly anticipate what this potential collab might bring in terms of big numbers and artistic growth. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on Rod Wave's exciting journey in the music industry.

