Rod Wave Brings The Fans “Nostalgia” On His Latest Record

There are plenty of singer and rapper hybrids that have a good deal of listeners split on their sounds. It is a natural thing in music, as everyone's taste is subjective. That is a no-brainer, yes, but there are very few that are above Rod Wave in that discussion. So many people continue to make crude jokes about the messages in his music and whether they are truly authentic. But, all of the extra noise just continues to motivate the 25-year-old artist.

He is back to deliver on signature blends of R&B and rap on his fifth studio effort. The project is titled Nostalgia and is sure to win over plenty of his loyal fans. The tracklist is 18 songs and does not include too many features, which is standard for him. The guests that you will find here are 21 Savage, who continues to make every new album it seems, Wet, and Sadie Jean.

Listen To Nostalgia From Rod Wave

According to Genius, word of Nostalgia's progress was made known to the public through Rod Wave's Twitter back in March. This was around the time of the lead single, "Fight The Feeling," was released. From that point on, the multi-talent went on to put out four more tracks ahead of the effort. It was not until August 17 that we got confirmation of the LP's release date and cover art. Now, we will have to wait and see if the listeners will be divided on Wave's latest offering.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Rod Wave, Nostalgia? Which songs are you enjoying the most so far? Is this shaping up to be his best album of all time?

Nostalgia Tracklist:

Nostalgia with Wet Long Journey Call Your Friends HG4 Come See Me Crazy Love For A Thug Checkmate Fight The Feeling Turks & Caicos (feat. 21 Savage) Boyz Don't Cry Pass You By Great Gatsby Keep It G Love Story/Interlude Rap Beef Back Lit 2018 with Sadie Jean

