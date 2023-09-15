Sexyy Red Breaks Her Silence Following Fatal Shooting Near Music Video Set

It’s been a prolific summer for Sexyy Red. The rapper dominated social media and the charts with singles like “Pound Town” (and its sequel featuring Nicki Minaj) and the anthemic “Skeeyee.” However, on the heels of releasing “Hellcats SRTs 2” ft. Lil Durk, a deadly shooting took place near the set for her video shoot. Per Local 10, an assailant opened fire near Sexyy Red’s video shoot for her upcoming single, “Shake Ya Dread," leaving one person dead.

On Thursday, Sept. 14th, Sexyy Red was filming a music video at Oakland Park Flea Market in Florida. But according to reports, an individual pulled out a firearm nearby and began shooting, striking two people with bullets. Authorities pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene of the crime. They said they rushed the second victim to the hospital, although their condition remains unknown. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said police are investigating to determine where the shooting was related to the video shoot.

Sexyy Red Sends Condolences To The Victims

As the news spread across social media, Sexyy Red issued a statement on social media where, first, she sent her condolences to the victims. “I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” she wrote before addressing the narrative that’s been circulating online. “But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot bc shit is not true, at all.”

“To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set,” she wrote. “[I’m] secure and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to hire off-duty’s to make sure everyone was safe. We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period.” Authorities have yet to confirm any arrests. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates.

