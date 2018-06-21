broward county
- CrimeSexyy Red Breaks Her Silence Following Fatal Shooting Near Music Video SetOne person was left dead after an assailant began shooting near Sexyy Red's music video set in Florida on Thursday. By Aron A.
- MixtapesBLP Kosher Waves The Broward County Flag Proudly On Debut Album "Bars Mitzvah"BLP Kosher makes an exceptional introduction on his debut album “Bars Mitzvah” ft. DJ Premier, Luh Tyler and Trapland Pat.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Receives Another Arrest WarrantThe Florida MC allegedly missed a pretrial meeting concerning his drug case and, more seriously, violated his pretrial conditions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsTeeJay3k Releases New Album "Broward County" Featuring G Herbo, Jackboy, & MoreTeeJay3k drops his new album "Broward County" with features from G Herbo, Jackboy, Mozzy, and OMB Peezy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSukihana Arrested For Battery In Broward County, Florida: ReportThe "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star has already been released and changed her Instagram profile picture to her mugshot.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureKodak Black Honored With His Own Day In FloridaJune 11th will now be known as Kodak Black Day. By Madusa S.
- MusicTeejay3k Croons About Overcoming Sorrow With Uplifting New Song "Tell You Different"Broward County-bred rap singer Teejay3k aims to uplift music listeners with an inspiring new single titled "Tell You Different" about proving the haters and naysayers wrong.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsHNHH & TuneCore "Heat Seekers" Winner Marlo Smith Drops New Project "Black Boy 2"Broward County-based rapper Marlo Smith releases his new project "Black Boy 2" after winning HNHH & TuneCore's "Heat Seekers" contest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Throws A Christmas Toy Drive From Behind BarsAlthough currently locked up, rapper Kodak Black found a way to bring some holiday spirit to Broward County with a toy drive for more than 60 families.By Keenan Higgins
- GossipXXXTENTACION's Mom Clears $10K Hospital Bill From Rapper's Death: ReportXXXTENTACION's mom settles things with the hospital.By Aron A.
- SportsJason Pierre-Paul Fractured His Neck In Recent Car Accident: ReportPierre-Paul could miss the entire 2019 season.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly's Associate Pleads Not Guilty To Double-Murder ChargesCortlen Henry joins YNW Melly in pleading not guilty to the double murder of their friends.By Aron A.
- MusicYNW Melly Denied Bond Over Double Murder ChargesYNW Melly & YNW Bortlen won't be shown any leniency.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosJordan Hollywood Channels 'Nam In "EXPLOSION" VideoJordan Hollywood returns with "EXPLOSION" clip.By Milca P.
- MusicKoly P Survives Shooting, Live Streams Ambulance Ride In Broward CountyKoly P survives a shooting in his Broward County neighborhood.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Begs Judge To Let Him Out Of Jail: ReportRobert Allen wants to be allowed to post bail in order to take care of his pregnant fiancée.By Aron A.
- InterviewsKid Trunks Reveals "Kill Me" Tattoo In Memory Of XXXTentacionKid Trunks breaks down the evolution of Members Only, talks about his tattoos, XXXTentacion and much more.By Rose Lilah
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Murder Case: Fourth Suspect Trayvon Newsome ArrestedPolice have apprehended a fourth suspect in XXXTENTACION's murder case.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Case: 4 Suspects Have Been IndictedThe Broward County Sheriff's Dept. has identified the 2 gunmen in the XXXTentacion murder case.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosRobb Bank$ Mobs With His Crew In "225" VideoRob Banks goes back to Florida for his latest video. By Brynjar Chapman
- Music2nd Person Of Interest In XXXTentacion Murder Has A Twisted Criminal RecordThe feds are looking for Robert Allen, of Broward County.By Devin Ch
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Opens Up In XXL Freshman Interview"It's a good way to show people that not all the youth is ass." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDetectives Investigated Soldier Kidd For XXXTentacion's MurderPolice visited "Hook Fish & Chicken" to collect evidence.By Devin Ch