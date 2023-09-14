Sexyy Red Sits On Top Of Billboard’s First Ever TikTok Songs Chart

Sexyy Red is riding a TikTok hit to the top of a brand new chart.

BYLavender Alexandria
While fans are used to pouring over Billboard charts like the Hot 100 for songs and the Billboard 200 for albums, the company has hundreds of charts with more specific purposes. Additionally they track the popularity of songs and albums on the radio, on streaming, in different genres, and in different countries all over the world. But today they introduced a brand new chart that is specifically focused on the most popular songs on TikTok. The TikTok Top 50 is a weekly chart that uses a variety of metrics to track which songs are the most popular on the music-heavy social media platform.

The official first-ever number one on the chart is Sexyy Red's new bumbling hit "SkeeYee." The song has been a growing social media hit for weeks now and is slowly beginning to make its transition into radio. It actually also turned up on the Hot 100 this week, though all the way back at number 67. The disparity shows the need for a chart focusing specifically on TikTok. The platform is where a number of songs have first begun generating attention on their way to being smash hits. Consequently, the longest-running Hot 100 number one of all time, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," is considered by many to be one of the first homegrown TikTok hits.

Sexyy Red is one of the breakout stars in rap music this year. She released her debut project Hood Hottest Princess a few months ago after skyrocketing in fame from her breakthrough single. That single was "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj and Tay Keith, a remix of her original song "Pound Town."

Later this year Sexyy Red is taking off on tour in support of her breakout album. The tour kicks off in October and will feature some yet-to-be-announced opening acts. What do you think of Sexyy Red topping the first-ever TikTok Top 50 chart? Let us know in the comment section below.

