Sexyy Red Says The Most Romantic Gesture She’s Received Was A Robbery

During a recent interview with Montreality, Sexyy Red opened up about her love life. More specifically, the "Pound Town" rapper revealed the most romantic thing a guy has ever done for her. One might expect a story of rose petals and chocolates, but apparently, that's just not Sexyy's style. She shared that the gesture to win her heart above all was, in fact, a robbery.

"It was my first boyfriend," Sexyy Red remembered fondly. "I was just in high school, he was a little older than me, and it was Valentine's Day. I'll never forget. He robbed somebody and gave me the money and gave me the belt he stole, and it was just so sweet 'cause he was out of breath and stuff. He was like, 'Here, I just got this for you.' I was like, 'Awe, so sweet. Thank you.' Because nobody ever did nothing like that for me. He stole for me. So, I was like, 'Oh, you did that for me? Really?'"

Sexyy Red Recalls Romantic Robbery

"And I know he didn't have it," she continued. "So, the fact that you still made a way and you did what you had to do, that was nice. And it was only $13. But it was nice. And it was a fake Gucci belt... It was sweet." It's obvious that the St. Louis hitmaker doesn't play about her money, and appreciates a man who shares similar values.

In other Sexyy Red news, she recently showed out at the VMAs, rocking a baby pink dress and a signature stack of cash. Her fit, however, wasn't the only thing to get fans' attention. Photos of the rapper looking bored throughout the night circulated on social media, which she later took to Twitter to address. According to her, she was simply really hungry, and waiting to leave the event so she could go get herself some food. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red.

