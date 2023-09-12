Sexyy Red Pulls Up To Jets Game With Stacks Of Cash

Sexyy Red is someone whose star has been growing exponentially as of late. Overall, her album Hood Hottest Princess is one of the best of the year. Moreover, she has some huge singles such as "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." She has gotten co-signs from some massive artists, including Drake and Travis Scott. At this point, she can do no wrong. It's been an impressive come-up for her, and on Monday night, she got to experience her very first NFL game.

If you remember, the New York Jets were playing the song "SkeeYee" during their practices for Hard Knocks. The team loved the track and word got back to Sexyy Red. Needless to say, it should come as no surprise that they decided to invite her out to the game. It was a huge game at that considering it was Aaron Rodgers' first with the Jets. Unfortunately, it looks like he tore his Achilles. However, the team still won and we think Sexyy was definitely a good luck charm.

Sexyy Red Goes To Met Life

In the photos up above from her Instagram account, you can see her taking part in some sideline festivities prior to the game. Furthermore, she has her signature brick of cash in hand. It really feels like she doesn't go anywhere without it. Whenever she was approached by Jets players, they did so with lots of reverence. It is clear that she is someone who is beloved by her fans and they respect her craft to the fullest. Being able to go to these games is a nice perk of all the recent success, which is well-deserved.

As for the Jets, well, their season might be over. Sure, they won the first game of the season, but they also have Zach Wilson. That puts them in a precarious position considering he isn't very good. Hopefully, Rodgers is actually going to be okay, even if that seems extremely doubtful right now. Let us know your thoughts on Monday Night Football, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

