Coi Leray Twerks To Sexyy Red At The Club

Coi Leray has had a busy past few days. The 26-year-old dropped off a new track alongside Busta Rhymes, "Luxury Life." She also made headlines after Latto appeared to diss her by calling out her father on her new remix of Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants" with Sexyy Red. Coi's also still hot off the release of her Blue Moon EP, which she dropped off at the end of last month. Luckily, it looks like the "Players" performer is unfazed, and recently took some time to have fun.

In a new clip, Coi is seen rocking a cozy outfit at the club, and getting down to some music. She twerked to Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess track "Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)," while friends cheered her on. It seems like everyone's been jumping on the Sexyy Red train lately, and clearly Coi is no exception. Fans shared their thoughts in her comments section, admiring her confidence and wishing they could party with Coi.

Read More: Coi Leray And Benzino Bond Over Latto’s Apparent Diss

Coi Leray Enjoys A Night Out

Earlier this week, Latto and Sexyy Red starred in the music video for Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants" remix, adding their own explicit verses to the track. Immediately, however, listeners pointed out Latto's line "Gimme that neck like Benzino." Latto and Coi have had their issues in the past, and many took this as a jab at Coi. She took to social media amid the chatter, sharing a screenshot of a text conversation between her and her father. In the chat, he tells her that Latto simply "admires" her, encouraging her to "stay focused."

Coi responded, telling her father "I love how these lil stupid situations bring us together." She also took to Twitter, writing, "If you need to go viral, just mention my name. It works every time [kissing emojis]. enjoy !" It appears as though something positive was able to come out of the apparent jab, and clearly the remix didn't get in the way of her love for Sexyy Red. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Coi Leray.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Enlists Coi Leray For New Track “Luxury Life”

[Via]