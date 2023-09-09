Coi Leray And Benzino Bond Over Latto’s Apparent Diss

Recently, Young Nudy dropped off his remix of "Peaches & Eggplants" alongside Latto and Sexyy Red. Latto took the opportunity to call out Coi Leray's father, Benzino, by name. "Gimme that neck like Benzino," she raps. Many listeners took the line as a diss to Coi, as her and Latto have had some beef in the past. On Latto's hit, "Put It On Da Floor," she appeared to call out Coi for her body. "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray," she rhymed.

In April, Coi Leray then took to social media to tell Latto not to mention anyone's bodies in her music. Latto later claimed to "love" Coi's body, but she didn't appear to buy it. On Coi Leray's Blue Moon track "Isabel Marant," she also mentions Latto with the lyrics "Hop up out that couch and roll up latto out the bank." Luckily, it appears as though both Coi and Benzino are unfazed by Latto's latest viral bar. She took to Twitter today to share a text message conversation between her and her father, in which he claims that Latto simply "admires" her.

Benzino Says Latto "Admires" Coi

"They all do," he also claims, "Just stay focused." Benzino then goes on to say that he's got "the most famous neck on earth." Coi Leray responded to his encouraging messages, telling her father "I love how these lil stupid situations bring us together haha on positive note! Hope you having a good day I love you."

Coi also shared another Tweet where she seemingly references the bar, writing, "If you need to go viral, just mention my name. It works every time [kissing emojis]. enjoy !" Latto took to Instagram Live recently to break down the bar, however, she failed to acknowledge whether or not it was actually meant as a diss to Coi. Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Coi Leray, Latto, and Benzino.

